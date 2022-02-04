Gulshan restaurant manager killed in road accident

“Naser was on his way to the hotel when the oil tanker coming from the opposite direction hit his bike near Farazy Hospital in Rampura,” said Shahriar, a sub-Inspector at Rampura police station.
He fell off the bike in the impact and was crushed under the wheels of the oil tanker, said SI Shahriar.
Naser was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition, where physicians announced his death at around 8.45am, he added.
The truck was seized and the driver and his assistant were arrested, the officer said.