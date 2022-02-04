Accident

Gulshan restaurant manager killed in road accident

A restaurant manager, who was on his way to work, died after an oil tanker hit his motorcycle in the city’s Rampura area Friday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abu Naser, 38, manager of a restaurant in the Gulshan area and son of a certain Abu Taher from Eidgah Amin Bazar village in Sonaimuri upazila of Noakhali.

“Naser was on his way to the hotel when the oil tanker coming from the opposite direction hit his bike near Farazy Hospital in Rampura,” said Shahriar, a sub-Inspector at Rampura police station.

He fell off the bike in the impact and was crushed under the wheels of the oil tanker, said SI Shahriar.

Naser was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition, where physicians announced his death at around 8.45am, he added.

The truck was seized and the driver and his assistant were arrested, the officer said.

