Head-on collision between car, truck leaves four dead

They all were passengers of the car.
According to police and locals, the Cox’s Bazar-bound car collided head-on with the Chattogram bound truck at around 5:30am. The four passengers and the driver of the car got fatally injured.
The locals rushed them to a private hospital in Lohagara Sadar. Four of them were declared dead on arrival and the injured one was transferred to Upazila Health Complex.
The officer-in-charge of Dohazari highway police station confirmed the death of four people to Prothom Alo.
Police have been working to identify other two deceased persons.
Both of the vehicles are in police custody now.