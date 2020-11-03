Head-on collision between truck, ambulance kills 5

At least five people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and an ambulance that was carrying a patient on Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway in Kushtia sadar upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place around 3:00pm today, superintendent of police in Kushtia SM Tanvir Arafat told Prothom Alo.

He further said that the accident was so severe that the ambulance got stuck with the truck. All of the deceased were in the ambulance. Police and fire service department have started the rescue works, he added.

More to follow ...