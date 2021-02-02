Imam killed in Rajshahi road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

The imam of a mosque was killed in a road crash in Shayergacha area of Rajshahi on Monday, UNB reports.

Police and witnesses said the imam, Mizanur Rahman, 30, was crushed under the wheels of a bus while crossing a road on his way to the mosque in the evening.

Mizan, an assistant teacher of Aliganj Madrasa and a resident of Kashiadanga area of the city, died on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Kashiadanga Police station Masud Pervez.

A case was filed with the local police station.

Advertisement

More News

Man killed in Rangamati road crash

Man killed in Rangamati road crash

Two killed in separate road crashes in Lakshmipur

Road accident

4 killed in Sherpur road accident

4 killed in Sherpur road accident

Two pedestrians killed in Munshiganj road crash

Two pedestrians killed in Munshiganj road crash