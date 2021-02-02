Imam killed in Rajshahi road crash

The imam of a mosque was killed in a road crash in Shayergacha area of Rajshahi on Monday, UNB reports.

Police and witnesses said the imam, Mizanur Rahman, 30, was crushed under the wheels of a bus while crossing a road on his way to the mosque in the evening.

Mizan, an assistant teacher of Aliganj Madrasa and a resident of Kashiadanga area of the city, died on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Kashiadanga Police station Masud Pervez.

A case was filed with the local police station.