Jatrabari road crash: 60-year-old man killed

A man, aged around 60, was killed on Thursday as a passenger bus hit him in Jatrabari of Dhaka.

The incident took place in the afternoon when a bus of Utshab Paribahan knocked the 60-year-old Siddiqur Rahman down.

He was from Chandpur and lived in Naryanganj.

The pedestrians rescued him in a critical condition and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead at around 6:15pm, Jatrabari Police Station sub-inspector Bishawjit Sarker said.

“The on-duty police sergeant seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene,” Bishawjit said.

“Siddiqur’s body has been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy.”