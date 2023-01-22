University student killed after being hit by bus in Dhaka

Officer-in-charge of Bhatara police station, ABM Asaduzzaman, told Prothom Alo that Nadia died on the spot as a bus of Victor Paribahan coming from Uttara hit her.
However, police are yet to know whether the student was killed while crossing the road or getting down the bus. They have primarily learnt that she is a student of a private university.
Upon hearing the news, police went to the spot and recovered the body, which has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsy, the OC added.