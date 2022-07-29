I survived for sitting in back seat: Hridoy

Tanvir Hasan told Prothom Alo that “We visited Khaiachhara waterfall in Mirsharai, marking our farewell. I and three others sat in the back seat.”

When asked whether there was any gateman in the level crossing, he said he threw up and fell asleep on the way home.

The level crossing at Bara Takia in Mirsharai – a place where a speedy train rammed a microbus hours ago, killing 11 passengers on the spot – was left open with no lineman and barrier.