I survived for sitting in back seat: Hridoy

Tanvir Hasan told Prothom Alo that “We visited Khaiachhara waterfall in Mirsharai, marking our farewell. I and three others sat in the back seat.”
When asked whether there was any gateman in the level crossing, he said he threw up and fell asleep on the way home.
The level crossing at Bara Takia in Mirsharai – a place where a speedy train rammed a microbus hours ago, killing 11 passengers on the spot – was left open with no lineman and barrier.
Police have detained the gateman of the level crossing, Saddam Hossain, from Bara Takia area on Friday around 6:00pm.
A train passenger Md Kalim Uddin told Prothom Alo that the microbus carrying 15 tourists was heading towards the highway amidst the drizzle. As there was no lineman and barrier to stop the vehicle, the microbus attempted to cross the rail track, resulting in a deadly collision with the train.
Three more critically injured travellers are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Police and eyewitnesses said the microbus met the tragic mishap while returning from Khaiachhara waterfall in Mirsharai. The train rammed into the vehicle and dragged it about a kilometre away.