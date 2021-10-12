Jobseeker killed in city road crash

Police said an unidentified vehicle hit the youth on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Airport police box in the early hours of Tuesday.
Later, he was rescued and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where a doctor declared him dead.
Airport Police sub-inspector Jewel Mia said the identity of the deceased was known from his national identity card.
Rahimul came to Dhaka in search of a job, said one of his relatives.
The body has been kept at DMC morgue for autopsy.
Efforts are underway to identify the killer vehicle, the SI added.