Accident

Jobseeker killed in city road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A 20-year-old jobseeker was killed in a road accident in the city’s Airport Road area early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Rahimul Karim, son of Lutful Kabir of Chayati village in Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police said an unidentified vehicle hit the youth on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Airport police box in the early hours of Tuesday.

Later, he was rescued and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where a doctor declared him dead.

Advertisement

Airport Police sub-inspector Jewel Mia said the identity of the deceased was known from his national identity card.

Rahimul came to Dhaka in search of a job, said one of his relatives.

The body has been kept at DMC morgue for autopsy.

Efforts are underway to identify the killer vehicle, the SI added.

Read more from Accident
Advertisement