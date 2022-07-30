Battery-run rickshaw puller killed in road crash in Dhaka

A battery-run auto rickshaw driver was killed being hit by an anonymous vehicle in Asad gate area of Mohammadpur in the city Saturday, UNB reports.

Then deceased was identified as Monir Sheikh, 40, hailing from Tongi Bari upazila of Gopalganj district, said Abdur Rashid, sub-inspector (SI) at Mohammadpur police station

The accident occurred early in the morning and his body was found lying in front of Nabil Paribahan bus counter on Mirpur road near Asad Gate, he said.

“Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and the driver that is responsible for the accident. The body has been sent for autopsy,” said the SI.