Three Bangladeshi tourists killed in Australia road crash

The crash occurred as a red Toyota hatchback and white Toyota van collided on the road just south of Hazel Hawke Avenue in Canberra's west about 2:45pm, reported a local media outlet.
Both drivers are in hospital, with the driver of the car in a critical condition. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
"It's an ongoing investigation, we won't speculate at this stage, but lower speeds mean people are safer on the roads," said a police official.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone having dash-cam footage of the accident to contact Crime Stoppers.