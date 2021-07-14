Accident

Kushtia road accidents kill 3

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Kushtia district on Wednesday morning and Tuesday night, reports UNB.

Two motorcyclists were killed in a collision between a truck and their motorbike on Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway near Madhupur Haat on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shafiul Azam, 48, an associate professor of Satkhira Government College and Enamul Islam, 52. Both of them were from Amla union in the district.

Kushtia highway police sub-inspector (SI) Abdul Khaleq said when the two were coming from Jhenaidah to Kushtia in a motorbike an iron rod-laden truck from the opposite direction hit it around 7:00am, leaving Enamul Islam dead on the spot.

Locals rescued Shafiul Azam in critical condition and admitted him to Kushtia General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a sand trader was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike he was riding on Mashud Rumi Bridge in Kumarkhali Upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Nasir Uddin Biswas, 55, of Shilaidaha union in Kumarkhali upazila.

Kamruzzaman Talukder, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kumarkhali police station, said highway police rushed him to Kushtia General Hospital where a physician declared him dead.

The bodies have been kept at the morgue of Kushtia General Hospital.

