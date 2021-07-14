Kushtia road accidents kill 3

Kushtia highway police sub-inspector (SI) Abdul Khaleq said when the two were coming from Jhenaidah to Kushtia in a motorbike an iron rod-laden truck from the opposite direction hit it around 7:00am, leaving Enamul Islam dead on the spot.
Locals rescued Shafiul Azam in critical condition and admitted him to Kushtia General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Meanwhile, a sand trader was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit the motorbike he was riding on Mashud Rumi Bridge in Kumarkhali Upazila on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Nasir Uddin Biswas, 55, of Shilaidaha union in Kumarkhali upazila.
Kamruzzaman Talukder, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kumarkhali police station, said highway police rushed him to Kushtia General Hospital where a physician declared him dead.
The bodies have been kept at the morgue of Kushtia General Hospital.