Kushtia road accidents kill 3

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Kushtia district on Wednesday morning and Tuesday night, reports UNB.

Two motorcyclists were killed in a collision between a truck and their motorbike on Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway near Madhupur Haat on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Shafiul Azam, 48, an associate professor of Satkhira Government College and Enamul Islam, 52. Both of them were from Amla union in the district.