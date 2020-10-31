Lakshmipur road crash kills 2

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two people were killed and two others injured after an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a motorcycle in Birahimpur village of Lakshmipur sadar upazila on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sajal Majumdar and Lakshan Majumdar.

Advertisement

Officer-in-charge of Chandraganj police station Jashim Uddin said they were going to Poddar Bazar while an auto-rickshaw hit their motorcycle at Birahimpur area, killing them on the spot.

The auto-rickshaw driver and a passenger were also injured, he said.

The injured were admitted to the sadar hospital, he added.

More News

Feni road crash kills 2

Feni road crash kills 2

Mother, son among 4 killed in road accidents

Mother, son among 4 killed in road accidents

Cox’s Bazar road crash kills 4

Cox's Bazar

Fire breaks out at Gazipur shoe factory

Fire breaks out at Gazipur shoe factory