One body recovered after launch capsizes in Shitalakshya

One body has been recovered in the incident of launch capsize in the Shitalakshya river at Madanganj ghat area of Narayanganj.

A passenger launch sank after a cargo vessel had hit it at around 6:00pm on Sunday evening.

Resident medical officer Asaduzzaman said the body has been kept at Narayanganj General Hospital.

Narayanganj fire service deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin said the rescue operation is being hampered due to strong wind and three divers have been engaged to search for the capsized launch.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BIWTA Narayanganj office deputy director Mobarak Hossain said a passenger launch left Narayanganj for Munshiganj.

The launch capsized in the Shitalakshya river near the under construction third Shitalakshya bridge at Madanganj area at around 6:00pm after it had been hit by a cargo vessel SK-3.