Legal action against owner if negligence found: State minister

Legal action will be taken against the owners of the Rupganj factory if there is evidence of their negligence, state minister for labor and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian has warned.

As many as 52 workers including children have so far died in the devastating fire that broke out on Thursday evening, reports UNB.

“A committee would be formed by the labour and employment ministry to look into the overall cause of the tragic accident. It will also investigate the involvement of child labour in this factory. If evidence is found, action will be taken against the employer in accordance with labour law,” she said after visiting the fire site on Friday evening.