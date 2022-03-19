Lighter vessel sinks in Chittagong port, seven missing

Advertisement
Chittagong port secretary Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo on Saturday morning the sunken vessel MV Tity-14 with 13 crew on board was returning to the port after loading cement clinkers from a large ship in the outer anchorage of the port.
The lighterage vessel sank as it was hit by another ship. Six of the crewmembers were rescued, he said adding coast guards continue rescue operation and a salvage ship has been sent to the spot.
According to port officials, the lighter vessel was carrying about 1,400 tonnes of cement clinkers.