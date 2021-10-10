Lightning kills 3 fishermen in Shariatpur

Three fishermen were killed by a lightning strike in Shariatpur on Sunday while fishing in the Padma river, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mahi Uddin, 24, from Vedarganj upazila's Uttar Trabunia union; Al Amin, 32, from Dewan Kandi union; and Nayan Ahmed 27, from Haimchar union in Chandpur district.