A 19-year-old madrasa student died on Saturday after being struck by lightning in Kutubdia upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Md Sohel Akbar, a resident of Lutfor para in Lemshikhali union of the upazila.

"Sohel was struck by lightning around 4:00am when he and his father went to their salt field," local union parishad member Nurul Islam said.

Sohel was rushed to the upazila health complex, where physicians declared him dead on arrival, reports UNB.