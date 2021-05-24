Lightning strikes claim five more lives in Chapainawabganj

Lightning strikes have claimed the lives of five people, including three children, in Chapainawabganj on Monday.

The deceased are Rabiul Islam, Al Amin (13), Lili Khatun Kushi (12), Sadia Khatun (10) and Azizul Haque (55).

On 20 May, three people including a children were killed in lightning strikes in the district.

UNB adds: Gomastapur police station officer-in-charge Dilip Kumar Das said the two children were at mango orchards during a storm in the evening when lightning struck them. They were Lili Khatun Kushi (12) and Sadia Khatun (10).

The locals immediately took them to the upazila health complex where the on duty physician pronounced them dead, he added.