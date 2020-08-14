Man, grandson killed in Chattogram slum fire

A man and his grandson were killed and around 30 shanties were gutted as a massive fire broke out at a slum in Chattogram on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Abu Taher, 65 and Md Rashed.
Confirming the deaths, Pahartali police station officer-in-charge, Moinul Islam, told Prothom Alo that they are trying to find out the causalities in the incident.
Firefighters of two stations with nine of their vehicles brought the blaze under control around 9:00pm, over two hours after it originated at the slum called Rail Basti on AK Khan Azam Road in Pahartali around 7:00pm, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence.