The accident occurred around 12:45am when the rickshaw-van, carrying two passengers, skidded off the road as the driver tried to save a cat while going to Karwan Bazar, leaving two people injured, said Mohammad Abdul Khan, an assistant sub-inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

They were taken to the DMCH where physicians declared Aziz dead.

The injured trader and rickshaw-van-puller received first aid at the hospital.