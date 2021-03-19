Man killed in Chuadanga train accident

A man was killed on Friday after being hit by a train in Chuadanga, reports UNB.
The deceased is Abdul Latif Arif, 52, a grocer by profession and son of late Golam Nabi Mallik of Railpara, Chuadanga.
The accident occurred near the railway gate of Chuadanga railbazar around 10:00am.
Advertisement
Chuadanga railway station master AKM Yusuf Palash said Latif was walking on the railway track when Rajshahi-bound intercity Kopotakkho hit him.
Latif died on the spot.
Chuadanga railway police outpost sub-inspector Naresh Chandra Das said Latif's body had been handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.