Man killed in city road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

A man was killed and his son was injured after he lost control over his motorcycle in Airport area of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Bepari, 68, said Bachchu Bhuiyan, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police out-post.

The accident occurred at 12:30 pm in the afternoon when the duo were returning to their home after visiting a relative in Kathalbagan area of the city, he said.

Advertisement

Yunus was rushed to Bangladesh Medical Hospital in Uttara and later shifted to DMCH in the evening, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy, Bhuiyan said.

More News

2 killed, 30 injured in Chandpur road accident

2 killed, 30 injured in Chandpur road accident

5-year-old crushed under pick-up van in Sylhet

5-year-old crushed under pick-up van in Sylhet

Road crashes killed 484 in January: RSF

Road Accident

Father, daughter killed as truck ploughs into Pabna house

Father, daughter killed as truck ploughs into Pabna house