Man killed in city road crash

A man was killed and his son was injured after he lost control over his motorcycle in Airport area of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Yunus Bepari, 68, said Bachchu Bhuiyan, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police out-post.

The accident occurred at 12:30 pm in the afternoon when the duo were returning to their home after visiting a relative in Kathalbagan area of the city, he said.