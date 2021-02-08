Man killed in city road crash

A man was killed and his son was injured after he lost control over his motorcycle in Airport area of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Yunus Bepari, 68, said Bachchu Bhuiyan, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police out-post.
The accident occurred at 12:30 pm in the afternoon when the duo were returning to their home after visiting a relative in Kathalbagan area of the city, he said.
Yunus was rushed to Bangladesh Medical Hospital in Uttara and later shifted to DMCH in the evening, where doctors declared him dead.
The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy, Bhuiyan said.