Man killed in Rangamati road crash

A man was killed as his motorcycle collided with a jeep head-on in Rangamati sadar on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Usimong Marma, a resident of Kaptai upazila and an NGO worker of Rangamati Jum Foundation.

Police and locals said the accident occurred near the Deppochari area of Shapchari union around 10:00am.

Usimong was going to his workplace from Kaptai when his motorcycle collided head-on with a jeep killing him on the spot.

Police seized of the jeep from the spot. Usimong’s body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy.

No case was filed in this connection yet.