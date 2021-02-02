Man killed in Rangamati road crash

A man was killed as his motorcycle collided with a jeep head-on in Rangamati sadar on Monday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Usimong Marma, a resident of Kaptai upazila and an NGO worker of Rangamati Jum Foundation.
Police and locals said the accident occurred near the Deppochari area of Shapchari union around 10:00am.
Usimong was going to his workplace from Kaptai when his motorcycle collided head-on with a jeep killing him on the spot.
Police seized of the jeep from the spot. Usimong’s body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy.
No case was filed in this connection yet.
Advertisement