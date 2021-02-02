Man killed in Rangamati road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A man was killed as his motorcycle collided with a jeep head-on in Rangamati sadar on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Usimong Marma, a resident of Kaptai upazila and an NGO worker of Rangamati Jum Foundation.

Police and locals said the accident occurred near the Deppochari area of Shapchari union around 10:00am.

Usimong was going to his workplace from Kaptai when his motorcycle collided head-on with a jeep killing him on the spot.

Police seized of the jeep from the spot. Usimong’s body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy.

No case was filed in this connection yet.

Advertisement

More News

Imam killed in Rajshahi road crash

Imam killed in Rajshahi road crash

Two killed in separate road crashes in Lakshmipur

Road accident

4 killed in Sherpur road accident

4 killed in Sherpur road accident

Two pedestrians killed in Munshiganj road crash

Two pedestrians killed in Munshiganj road crash