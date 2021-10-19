Accident

Minor child burnt to death in Munshiganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A two-year-old boy died while his mother and sister sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a building at East Munshia village of Kukutia union under Srinagar upazila of the district last night, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Ayat. His mother, Khadiza Akhter, 22, and sister Ayesha Akhter, 4, sustained severe burn injuries in the fire.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The injured are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital in the capital. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building around 9:00 pm last night.

Advertisement

On information, the fire service personnel rescued them from the spot and Ayat was burnt to death on the spot, Srinagar Fire Service Station acting officer Md. Mahfouz Ribben told BSS.

The injured were first admitted to Upazila Health Complex and later to Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for better treatment in the capital. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

Read more from Accident
Advertisement