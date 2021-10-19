Minor child burnt to death in Munshiganj

A two-year-old boy died while his mother and sister sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a building at East Munshia village of Kukutia union under Srinagar upazila of the district last night, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Ayat. His mother, Khadiza Akhter, 22, and sister Ayesha Akhter, 4, sustained severe burn injuries in the fire.