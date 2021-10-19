Minor child burnt to death in Munshiganj

The injured are undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital in the capital. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building around 9:00 pm last night.
On information, the fire service personnel rescued them from the spot and Ayat was burnt to death on the spot, Srinagar Fire Service Station acting officer Md. Mahfouz Ribben told BSS.
The injured were first admitted to Upazila Health Complex and later to Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for better treatment in the capital. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.