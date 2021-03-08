Mother of two crushed between two buses in city

Talking to reporters at the DMCH, the physician said the woman was caught between two passenger buses-N Mallick Paribahan and Aram Paribahan in front of Golap Shah Mazar.

Abdul Baset, the husband of the victim, said, "My daughter Sumaiya, who is sick, came to Dhaka from Munshiganj with her mother around 7:00am on Sunday."

From there they were supposed to catch a Mirpur-bound bus to go to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for Sumaiya's treatment. But Sumaiya crossed the road first soon after she got down from the bus and her mother Parveen met her fate while trying to cross the road, Baset said.

Parveen was the mother of two daughters. The family resides in Sirajdikhan upazila under Munshiganj district. Her husband runs a clothing business in Dhaka.

DMCH police camp in-charge inspector Bachhu Mia said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

