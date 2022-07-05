Mother, son suffer burn injuries in city fire

Of them, Ambia is now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Uniit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute with 50 per cent burn injuries while Kajal was given first aid, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost.

Police said the fire broke out in their tin-shed house at Nabinagar Housing Society around 6:00am when Ambia tried to light up the oven, leaving her injured.

Kajal sustained burn wounds when he tried to save his mother.