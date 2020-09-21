Motorcyclist killed in road crash

Md Bacchu Miah, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said that the accident took place in the area after 12:00am as the truck hit the vehicle, leaving the duo critically injured.

They were taken to DMCH where physicians declared Ilius dead.

Accidents on roads, railways and waterways killed at least 553 people and injured 669 others last month, according to passengers’ welfare body Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.