Mymensingh road crashes kill 8

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police and fire service men conduct a rescue operations after a road accident in Bhaluka, Mymensingh on 22 August 2020
Police and fire service men conduct a rescue operations after a road accident in Bhaluka, Mymensingh on 22 August 2020Prothom Alo

Eight people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Nandail upazilas of Mymensingh on Saturday morning, reports news agency UNB.

In Bhaluka, six people were killed as a bus rammed a car on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in front of Bhaluka Degree College in the morning.

However, the details about the deceased could not be known yet.

Advertisement

Bhaluka model police station officer-in-charge Main Uddin said the Dhaka-bound bus of ‘Imam Paribahan’ hit the car that was making u turn around 9:15am, leaving the six people dead on the spot.

On information, police and fire service members recovered the bodies.

Besides, two cattle traders Saidul, 42, and Mostakim, from Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj, were killed as a truck hit another one in Jashora area of Nandail upazila around 6:00am.

Advertisement

Monsur Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Nandail police station, said the accident took place when the cattle-laden truck from Roumari hit another stationary truck on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

More News

6 killed as bus hits car in Mymensingh

6 killed as bus hits car in Mymensingh

Four of a family killed in Tangail road accident

Four of a family killed in Tangail road accident

Two crews missing after lighterage vessel sinks in Meghna

The Meghna river.

Motorcyclist killed in city road crash

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo