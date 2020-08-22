Mymensingh road crashes kill 8

Eight people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Nandail upazilas of Mymensingh on Saturday morning, reports news agency UNB.
In Bhaluka, six people were killed as a bus rammed a car on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in front of Bhaluka Degree College in the morning.
However, the details about the deceased could not be known yet.
Bhaluka model police station officer-in-charge Main Uddin said the Dhaka-bound bus of ‘Imam Paribahan’ hit the car that was making u turn around 9:15am, leaving the six people dead on the spot.
On information, police and fire service members recovered the bodies.
Besides, two cattle traders Saidul, 42, and Mostakim, from Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj, were killed as a truck hit another one in Jashora area of Nandail upazila around 6:00am.
Monsur Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Nandail police station, said the accident took place when the cattle-laden truck from Roumari hit another stationary truck on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured.
The injured died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.