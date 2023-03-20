Bus conductor killed in city road accident

<p>A bus conductor was killed as an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in the city’s Azimpur area early Monday, UNB reports.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Sanwar Hossain, 26, of Polashia village in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur.</p><p>Zahid Hossain, another conductor, said the vehicle hit Sanwar at Azimpur bus stand round 6:30am, leaving him critically injured.</p>.<p>He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared him dead around 8:00am.</p><p>The body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.</p>