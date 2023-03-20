Bus conductor killed in city road accident

A bus conductor was killed as an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in the city’s Azimpur area early Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sanwar Hossain, 26, of Polashia village in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur.

Zahid Hossain, another conductor, said the vehicle hit Sanwar at Azimpur bus stand round 6:30am, leaving him critically injured.