Bus conductor killed in city road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk

A bus conductor was killed as an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in the city’s Azimpur area early Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sanwar Hossain, 26, of Polashia village in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur.

Zahid Hossain, another conductor, said the vehicle hit Sanwar at Azimpur bus stand round 6:30am, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared him dead around 8:00am.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

