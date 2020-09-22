Narayanganj mosque blast toll rises to 34

Prothom Alo English Desk
A burn victim in Narayanganj mosque blast is under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dhaka on 4 September 2020.
The death toll from Narayanganj mosque blast rose to 34 after another victim died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

Sifat, 18, who was undergoing treatment at ICU, breathed his last in the morning, said Bacchu Miah, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Earlier on Saturday, two more blast victims died at the hospital.

There was a huge explosion at Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla in Narayanganj on 4 September. Some 50 people sustained injuries while six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels were scorched.

Of the injured, 37 were taken to the Dhaka hospital in critical condition.

