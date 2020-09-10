Narayanganj mosque blasts: Death toll climbs to 29

With the death of another victim at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Thursday, the death toll from the blasts at a mosque in Narayanganj rose to 29, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, 40.

Abdus Sattar breathed his last around 9:00am, said inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.

The blast took place at a mosque in Fatullah on Friday night injuring around 40 people. Of them, 37 were immediately taken to the Dhaka hospital in critical condition and 28 of them succumbed to their injuries.

Several committees were formed to probe the incident.