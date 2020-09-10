Narayanganj mosque blasts: Death toll climbs to 31

The death toll in an air conditioner (AC) blast at a Narayanganj mosque reached to 31 after two more victims succumbed to their burn injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the city this afternoon, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as Sheikh Farid (21) with 93 per cent of burn injuries and Nazrul Islam (40) with 94 per cent of burn injuries, resident surgeon of the institute Partha Shankar Paul confirmed the development to BSS.
Both of them breathed their last between 4:00pm and 5:00pm from their injuries at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the burn institute at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) here, he said.
Earlier, another victim Abdus Sattar (40), who suffered 70 per cent burn injuries in his body, breathed his last this morning, the physician added.
A total of five people, who are in critical condition, are now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the DMCH.
At least 50 people suffered severe burn injuries in the AC blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salah Mosque in Narayanganj around 8.30pm on Friday last.
The deceased, who breathed their last till Wednesday, were identified as – journalist Nadim, 45, imam of the Mosque Abdul Malek, 60, Ibrahim, 42, Delowar Hossain, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 35, Sabbir 21, Juel,7, Zubair, 18 , Zunayed ,17, Humayun Kabir ,70, Rifat, 18, Kuddus Bepari ,70, Jamal, 40, Rashed, 30, Mainuddin,12, Jaynal, 40, Nayan, 27, Kanchan, 50, Rasel, 34, Bahar Uddin, 55, Nizan, 34, Shamim Hasan, 45, Julhas, 35, Mohammad Ali, 55 Abul Bashar 51, Monir Forazi, 30, Imran Hossain, 30, and Abdul Hannan, 50.
Narayanganj fire service deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin said a gas pipe line of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has gone through the bottom of the mosque.
A leakage in that pipe line accumulated gas inside the mosque which may trigger the AC blast as the amassed gas could not pass because the mosque windows were closed while the AC was on, he added.