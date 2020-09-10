Narayanganj mosque blasts: Death toll climbs to 31

Both of them breathed their last between 4:00pm and 5:00pm from their injuries at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the burn institute at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) here, he said.

Earlier, another victim Abdus Sattar (40), who suffered 70 per cent burn injuries in his body, breathed his last this morning, the physician added.

A total of five people, who are in critical condition, are now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the DMCH.

At least 50 people suffered severe burn injuries in the AC blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salah Mosque in Narayanganj around 8.30pm on Friday last.