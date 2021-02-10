Nine killed as truck hits bus in Jhenaidah

Nine people have been killed in a road accident at Barobazar area of Kaliganj in Jhenaidah.

The accident took place at around 3:00pm on Wednesday.

Witness Abdul Wahed said a Magura-bound bus of JK Parabahan, coming from Jashore, arrived in the Barobazar area of Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj upazila. At that time, the driver tried to overtake a truck. As he saw another truck coming from the opposite direction, the bus driver tried to stop the vehicle but failed losing control over the steering. The bus instantly overturned on the highway.