Nine killed as truck hits bus in Jhenaidah

Nine people have been killed in a road accident at Barobazar area of Kaliganj in Jhenaidah.
The accident took place at around 3:00pm on Wednesday.
Witness Abdul Wahed said a Magura-bound bus of JK Parabahan, coming from Jashore, arrived in the Barobazar area of Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj upazila. At that time, the driver tried to overtake a truck. As he saw another truck coming from the opposite direction, the bus driver tried to stop the vehicle but failed losing control over the steering. The bus instantly overturned on the highway.
Moments later, the truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit the overturned bus, killing nine on the spot and injuring many more.
Police couldn’t provide the details of the deceased immediately.
The injured were sent to Kaliganj upazila health complex and Jashore sadar hospital for treatment.
Officer-in-change (OC) of Kaliganj police station Mahfuzur Rahaman confirmed the death of nine people in the incident.