Two killed as pickup van rams auto-rickshaw in city

Salman Rahman, sub-inspector of Jatrabari police station, said a speedy pickup van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Rayerbag area around 6:30 am, leaving them injured.
Police rushed them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Akbar dead on arrival, he said.
Later, pedestrian Hasan succumbed to his injuries around 9:30am, added the SI.
The injured policemen are undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Hospital.
Police, however, detained the pickup driver and his assistant, SI Rahman said.
The bodies have been kept at DMCH morgue for post-mortem, said inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.