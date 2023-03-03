Two killed as pickup van rams auto-rickshaw in city

Two people were killed and three others including two policemen were injured as a pickup van rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Jatrabari area of Dhaka Friday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Md Akbar Hossain, 40, and pedestrian Md Hasan, 30.

Among the injured, one identified as Sohel, 35. However, the identities of the policemen could not be known.