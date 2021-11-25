Notre Dame College students take to the streets for the second day

Around 11:45am, students left Shapla Chattar for Gulistan where the accident took place. They reached there around 12:00pm. Later, the students took position at Gulistan Zero Point around 12:40pm.
The students have taken to the streets with a six-point demand. The demands are -- road safety for all, taking steps to implement the law that was passed following the road safety movement the students waged in 2018, ensure trial of those involved with the death of Naim in the shortest possible time, compensating the family of Naim, constructing over-bridge in Gulistan area and implementing all types of traffic laws strictly.
The students were chanting slogans, “We want justice” and “Amar Bhai Morlo Keno, Proshashon Jobab Chai (Why has my brother died? We want an answer from administration)”.
One of Naim’s classmates Hasibur Rahman said, “We want safe roads. Our movement is a nonviolent movement.”
Earlier, the students took to the streets on Wednesday when Naim Hasan, a 17-year-student of Notre Dame College, was killed when a dumpster carrier truck of DSCC hit him at Golchattar in the city’s Gulistan area on his way to the college.
He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead around 12:15pm.
Police arrested a person in connection with the accident on Wednesday night.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Md Faruq Hossain told Prothom Alo on Thursday morning that the man who was driving the truck is the assistant of the driver. “Police arrested him on Wednesday night.”
He further said the driver went home leaving the vehicle with his assistant. The assistant was driving the vehicle during the incident, not a cleaner, he added.
The deputy commissioner, however, did not disclose the name of the assistant to the driver.
Following the death, students gathered at Gulistan intersection on Wednesday. From there they went to the DSCC headquarters with a procession. From there they blocked the road at Gulistan intersection.
The protesting students demanded six points including ensuring road safety and justice for Naim.