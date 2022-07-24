Train accident kills 2 in Gazipur

A train hit a bus on an unauthorised railway level crossing at Sripur of Gazipur district on Sunday morning killing two people and injuring ten others, said police.

One of the deceased was identified as Rahima Khatun Priya, 22, a worker of Zaman Fashion Wears Ltd and wife of Julhas Mia of Baliapara village in the upazila. The identity of the other victim could not be known yet, reports UNB.

Sripur railway station master Harun-ur-Rashid said Netrakona-bound ‘Balaka Express’ train coming from Dhaka hit the bus carrying RMG workers on Maijhpara railway level crossing around 7:15am, leaving one dead on the spot and eleven injured. When the injured were taken to a local hospital another victim died.