Two youths on a bike were killed after being hit by a microbus in Shalikha upazila of Magura on Thursday night, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Jishan, 20, and Sazid, 20. Meanwhile another youth, identified as Raju, 22, suffered severe injuries, said police.

The accident occurred around 10:00pm near the Chaygharia area of Jashore-Magura Road as the youths were heading towards Magura.