A 28-year-old man was killed and 20 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the busy Manikganj-Golra highway of Manikganj district on Tuesday according to police, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sohag Gazi, a resident of Brakshandia village in Rajbari district. He was a passenger on the bus.

However, the identities of the injured could not be known immediately.