One killed, 3 injured in Panchagarh road accident

A women was killed and three others injured in a road accident at Bypass intersection on Panchagarh-Debiganj highway in Boda upazila of the district Sunday, reports BSS.
The deceased is Sufia Kathun, 50, wife of Raisul Islam of Mirpara village in Boda upazila.
Officer-in-charge of Boda thana Abu Sayed Chowdhury said the accident occurred when a three-wheeler collided head-on with a sand-laden tractor at the Bypass intersection this afternoon, leaving Sufia dead on the spot and three other passengers injured.
The injured are three-wheeler driver Joshim, 40, Dulu Sarker,60, and victim’s husband Raisul, 70.
Boda thana police and fire service personnel, being informed, rushed to the spot and recovered the body and injured persons.
Later, the injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.