One killed, 3 injured in Panchagarh road accident

A women was killed and three others injured in a road accident at Bypass intersection on Panchagarh-Debiganj highway in Boda upazila of the district Sunday, reports BSS.

The deceased is Sufia Kathun, 50, wife of Raisul Islam of Mirpara village in Boda upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Boda thana Abu Sayed Chowdhury said the accident occurred when a three-wheeler collided head-on with a sand-laden tractor at the Bypass intersection this afternoon, leaving Sufia dead on the spot and three other passengers injured.