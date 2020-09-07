One killed in Habiganj road accident

A person was killed when a passenger bus from the opposite direction hit and ran over his bicycle near Dhuliakhal area on Sunday afternoon, BSS reports.

The victim was identified as- Saiful Islam, 25, resident of Sayedpur village of sadar upazila. He worked as a night-guard of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here.

Habiganj Sadar Model Thana Inspector (investigation) Dous Mohammad told BSS that, the accident occurred on Habiganj-Shayestaganj bypass road when a passenger bus coming from the opposite side of the road ran over the victim’s bicycle, leaving him in a critical condition.