One killed in Habiganj road accident

A person was killed when a passenger bus from the opposite direction hit and ran over his bicycle near Dhuliakhal area on Sunday afternoon, BSS reports.
The victim was identified as- Saiful Islam, 25, resident of Sayedpur village of sadar upazila. He worked as a night-guard of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here.
Habiganj Sadar Model Thana Inspector (investigation) Dous Mohammad told BSS that, the accident occurred on Habiganj-Shayestaganj bypass road when a passenger bus coming from the opposite side of the road ran over the victim’s bicycle, leaving him in a critical condition.
Locals rushed the spot, rescued him and took him to Habiganj 250 bed Modern Zilla Sadar Hospital where the physician declared him dead.
The body of the deceased has been to the Habiganj 250 bed Modern Zilla Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the official.
Police seized the bus. Even though the driver managed to flee the spot, police is looking for him, added he.