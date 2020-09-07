One killed in Habiganj road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

A person was killed when a passenger bus from the opposite direction hit and ran over his bicycle near Dhuliakhal area on Sunday afternoon, BSS reports.

The victim was identified as- Saiful Islam, 25, resident of Sayedpur village of sadar upazila. He worked as a night-guard of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here.

Habiganj Sadar Model Thana Inspector (investigation) Dous Mohammad told BSS that, the accident occurred on Habiganj-Shayestaganj bypass road when a passenger bus coming from the opposite side of the road ran over the victim’s bicycle, leaving him in a critical condition.

Advertisement

Locals rushed the spot, rescued him and took him to Habiganj 250 bed Modern Zilla Sadar Hospital where the physician declared him dead.

The body of the deceased has been to the Habiganj 250 bed Modern Zilla Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the official.

Police seized the bus. Even though the driver managed to flee the spot, police is looking for him, added he.

More News

Narayanganj mosque blast death toll reaches 26

Narayanganj mosque blast death toll reaches 26

Narayanganj mosque blast: Death toll climbs to 24

Coffins of victims are seen at a hospital, after a gas pipeline blast at a mosque in Narayanganj, near Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 5 September 2020

Narayanganj mosque blast: Toll rises to 21

Coffins of victims are seen at a hospital, after a gas pipeline blast at a mosque in Narayanganj, near Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 5 September 2020

Narayanganj mosque blast toll rises to 16

A burn victim in Narayanganj mosque blast is under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dhaka on 4 September 2020