One killed in Panchagarh road accident

BSS
Panchagarh

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Rousonbagh area on the Panchagarh-Jalashi highway of Panchagarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Masud Rana, 24, son of Nur Islam of Jalashi village in the district.

Police said the accident occurred when an easy-bike knocked his motorcycle. In no time a sand-laden truck coming from opposite direction ran over Masud Rana, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Sadar thana police rushed to the spot and recovered the body with the help of locals.

Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee.

Sadar Thana officer-in charge Abu Akkas Ahamad confirmed the incident.

