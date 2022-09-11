Bus-ambulance collision leaves three including neonatal dead in Rangpur

Police, witnesses and victims’ families said Moslema Begum, wife of a certain Rashidul Islam from Chilahati in Domar upazila of Nilphamari, gave birth to a boy three days ago. They were taking the newborn to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment by the ambulance.
But the ambulance and a Syedpur-bound bus had a head-on collision near Ikorchali Hajipara Kharubhaj bridge in Taraganj upazila on Rangpur-Dinajpur highway at around 4:00am, leaving seven people injured, they said.
The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where the three people including the neonatal died.
Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub Morshed, officer-in-charge of Taraganj highway police, said nine people were killed and around 50 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses at the same spot on 5 September.
The destroyed ambulance and the bus are at the police outpost, he added.