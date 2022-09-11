Bus-ambulance collision leaves three including neonatal dead in Rangpur

Three people, including a three-day-old child, were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an ambulance in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur early Sunday.

The deceased are three-day-old son of Rashidul Islam from Chilahati in Domar, Nilphamari, ambulance driver Alamin Hossain, 35, from Kumrar Mor in Nilphamari sadar upazila and Rafiqul Islam, 40, from Kachuchuradangi village in Domar upazila.