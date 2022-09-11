Accident

Bus-ambulance collision leaves three including neonatal dead in Rangpur

Correspondent
Taraganj, Rangpur
Three people, including a three-day-old child, were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an ambulance in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur early Sunday.

The deceased are three-day-old son of Rashidul Islam from Chilahati in Domar, Nilphamari, ambulance driver Alamin Hossain, 35, from Kumrar Mor in Nilphamari sadar upazila and Rafiqul Islam, 40, from Kachuchuradangi village in Domar upazila.

Police, witnesses and victims’ families said Moslema Begum, wife of a certain Rashidul Islam from Chilahati in Domar upazila of Nilphamari, gave birth to a boy three days ago. They were taking the newborn to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment by the ambulance.

But the ambulance and a Syedpur-bound bus had a head-on collision near Ikorchali Hajipara Kharubhaj bridge in Taraganj upazila on Rangpur-Dinajpur highway at around 4:00am, leaving seven people injured, they said.

The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where the three people including the neonatal died.

Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub Morshed, officer-in-charge of Taraganj highway police, said nine people were killed and around 50 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses at the same spot on 5 September.

The destroyed ambulance and the bus are at the police outpost, he added.

