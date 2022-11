Two farmers were killed and five others were injured as a truck hit a three-wheeler on Kashinathpur-Bogura highway in Santhia upazila of Pabna on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as farmers Munnaf Ali, 50, also the driver of the three-wheeler, and Ziaur Rahman, 45.

The accident occurred this morning when the Bogura-bound truck hit the onion-laden three-wheeler on the highway in Patgari area, said Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Santhia police station.