Over 100 lives lost along the 4km stretch

According to the records of the cases pertaining to the road accidents as well as Prothom Alo reports, in addition to the stretch of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway under Jatrabari thana, a high number of accidents also take place on the Hanif flyover, at the Sayedabad Janapath corner, the Jatrabari-Konapara stretch along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and the Jatrabari-Dolairpar stretch along the Dhaka-Mawa highway. Most of the victims of these accidents are pedestrians.
A review of the records reveals that 28 per cent died in road accidents this year up till 30 June in the Jatrabari thana area. In 2020, some 49 people died in the area and in 2019, as many as 26 people died.
The police, local representatives of the people and local residents said that reckless driving was one of the reasons behind the high incidences of deaths in road accidents in the area. Though there are four pedestrian overpasses along the highway from Kajlarpar to Saddam Market near Signboard area, most of the people didn’t use these. They risked their lives by scrambling over the road dividers along the eight-lane highway and met their death.
At the Saidabad Janapath corner and on the Hanif flyover, reckless driving causes the accidents. It was the same at the Jatrabari area along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.
Speaking about the high incidence of death in road accidents, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Jatrabari police station, Mazharul Islam, said it is true that many people were killed in road accidents at Jatrabari along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. But also cases regarding these accidents were being recorded. Earlier, cases were not always filed.
The deadly four kilometers
According to the road accident cases, over the past two and a half years (from 2019 till 30 June 2021), 82 per cent of the deaths along the roads and highways under Jatrabari thana, occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The most accidents on this highway took place along the stretch from the Saidabad Janapath corner to Saddam Market. The most people (13) were killed in road accidents in front of Matuail Medical. The next highest road fatalities (9 each) were under the Rayerbagh pedestrian overpass and at the Sayedabad Janapath corner. Another 5 died on this highway in front of Saddam Market. A large number of road accidents also took place at the Jatrabari intersection, Kajlarpar and Shanir Akhra.
This correspondent collected the records of 28 of the 193 cases filed at the Jatrabari police station over the past two and a half years regarding deaths in road accidents. According to these records, 23 of the 28 people killed in the road accidents, were pedestrians. They were killed while crossing the road. The remaining five were motorbike riders. All the cases mentioned reckless driving killed these people.
Local ward commissioner of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Shafiqul Islam Khan, speaking to Prothom Alo said, it was mostly pedestrians who were killed while crossing the roads. As people’s representatives, they were trying to mobilise public awareness about this.
Four accident-prone areas
A visit on three days last month (15, 16 and 17 July) to four accident-prone areas along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway revealed that most of the people did not use the pedestrian overpasses to cross the roads. They would rather hop over the road dividers and run across the road. And people constantly surge through a gap in the divider at Kajlarpar along the highway.
Similarly, people do not use the pedestrian overpass at the accident-prone area Rayerbagh. They take the extremely risky option of scrambling over the divider to cross the road.
It is the same in front of the Shishu Matrisadan Institute Hospital. There is a pedestrian overpass in front of this hospital too.
Accidents on Hanif flyover too
There are often road accidents on the Hanif flyover of Jatrabari. In the past two and a half years, six people were killed in road accidents on this flyover. Three took place at the Dhaka-Chattogram highway part of the flyover and the other three at the Dolairpar part of the Dhaka-Mawa highway.
Shahjahan (50), a resident of Kadamtali in the capital city, had a cloth business in Mouchak Market. On 3 May midnight he was returning home by auto-rickshaw from Mouchak Market. But he was killed in a road accident as he approached Dolairpar on the Hanif flyover. His brother Abul Bashar, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “My brother died on the Hanif flyover. I have filed a case, but the driver hasn’t been caught.”
Reckless driving or careless pedestrians can be a cause of the deaths. But there needs to be research into whether there are engineering defects in this part of the highway that leads to so many deathsKazi Saifun Nawaz, assistant professor, BUET
Most drivers are not caught
Ziaur Rahman Khan of Faridpur would work for Amin Jewellers in the capital city. On 30 April night he took a rickshaw from the Jatrabari intersection to go home in Kadamtali. When he reached Kajlarpar, on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, his rickshaw was hit by a ‘laguna’. Seriously injured, he died in hospital that night. A case was filed with the Jatrabari police station, but the driver has still not been nabbed.
A look through at least 12 of the cases filed at the Jatrabari police station shows that the accused have been recorded as unidentified drivers.
OC of the police station, Mazharul Islam, told Prothom Alo, in most of the road accident cases, the accused are caught. The search continues for those who haven’t been caught as yet.
The final investigation reports of least 19 cases in road accidents of 2019 and 2020 have been submitted. Then again, many reach a compromise with the accused even after filing a case.
Research required
Road transport experts feel the need for research concerning the cause of excessive accidents along the Dhaka-Chattogram. They say that it is absolutely abnormal for over 100 deaths in road accidents to take place in the last two and a half years at the Jatrabari stretch of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
Assistant professor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Kazi Saifun Nawaz, told Prothom Alo that reckless driving or careless pedestrians can be a cause of the deaths. But there needs to be research into whether there are engineering defects in this part of the highway that leads to so many deaths.
