Over 100 lives lost along the 4km stretch

According to the records of the cases pertaining to the road accidents as well as Prothom Alo reports, in addition to the stretch of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway under Jatrabari thana, a high number of accidents also take place on the Hanif flyover, at the Sayedabad Janapath corner, the Jatrabari-Konapara stretch along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and the Jatrabari-Dolairpar stretch along the Dhaka-Mawa highway. Most of the victims of these accidents are pedestrians.

A review of the records reveals that 28 per cent died in road accidents this year up till 30 June in the Jatrabari thana area. In 2020, some 49 people died in the area and in 2019, as many as 26 people died.

The police, local representatives of the people and local residents said that reckless driving was one of the reasons behind the high incidences of deaths in road accidents in the area. Though there are four pedestrian overpasses along the highway from Kajlarpar to Saddam Market near Signboard area, most of the people didn’t use these. They risked their lives by scrambling over the road dividers along the eight-lane highway and met their death.