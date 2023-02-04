585 people killed in road accidents in Jan: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Road crashes claimed 585 lives across the country in January, said a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Forty-six people killed in 44 railway accidents while 11 killed and one was injured in 13 waterway accidents, it said.

The report was published on Saturday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period.

Total 642 people were killed and 978 others injured in 650 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.

Two hundred five people died and 114 others were injured in some 214 motorbike accidents across the country last month.