585 people killed in road accidents in Jan: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Among those killed in road accident in January, 206 people were drivers, 109 pedestrians, 35 transport workers, 53 students, 10 teachers, 13 members of law enforcement agencies, 115 women, 62 children, five journalists, one freedom fighter, two lawyers, three engineers and 14 activists of different political parties.
Among those vehicles involved in the accidents were 12.5 per cent buses, 24.75 percent pick-up vans,, covered vans and lorries, 5.2 per cent private cars, jeeps and microbuses, 5.88 percent CNG-run auto-rickshaws, 27.32 per cent motorbikes, 14.58 percent battery-run human haulers and 9.92 per cent three-wheeler vehicles.
Of the accidents, 29.51 per cent occurred on national highways, 38.61 on regional roads and 24.45 per cent on roads. Besides, 5.22 per cent accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 1.18 in Chattogram city and 1.01 percent on rail tracks.
The association blamed reckless driving, dangerous overtaking and movement of unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers and helpers, plying of slow-moving three-wheelers and human-haulers on highways, using headphones or mobile phones, using drugs, illegal occupation of footpaths, poor traffic management, and violation of traffic rules for the accidents and deaths.