Pabna road crash leaves 3 dead

Three people were killed and six others injured when a truck overturned at Chargargari Alhaz intersection in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Jubbar Pramanik, Matier Shah of Ishwardi upazila and Shukur Ali of Joypurhat district.

The accident took place around 11:00pm when the banana-laden truck from Lakshmikunda overturned after its driver lost control, leaving three dead on the spot and six others injured, said Mohammad Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi Police Station.

The injured were taken to Pabna General Hospital.