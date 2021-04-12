Pedestrian killed in Chattogram wall collapse

A pedestrian was killed after a wall collapsed on him in the Agrabad area of Chattogram city on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 45, a house painter and a resident of Lalkhan Bazar of the city.

Alauddin Talukdar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital police out-post, said a portion of a wall fell on Nurul while he was crossing the area.

Severely injured Nurul was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, he said.