One arrested over death of Chattogram physician

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) nabbed the rickshaw puller Mohammad Hridoy, 19, son of Md Nasir Uddin of Cumilla district, around 9:00pm on Thursday from the Old Station Road area of the port city after CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media.
“From the CCTV footage, it appeared that the accident occurred due to the reckless driving of the auto driver and the negligence of the rickshaw puller,” said Md Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station.
The accident occurred in the city’s Kazir Dewri area when Samina was returning home. She later underwent a surgery at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital as she had sustained severe head injuries and a chest bone fracture.
“The auto-rickshaw driver, named Siddique, was arrested immediately after the accident on Tuesday,” the OC said.