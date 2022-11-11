2 dead as picnic bus hits tree in Chattogram

Two people were killed as a picnic bus crashed into a roadside tree on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram early Friday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Avijit, 34, and Shakhawat Siddique, 35.

The accident occurred around 3:00am when the Cox’s Bazar-bound bus from the EPZ area of Chattogram hit a roadside tree on the highway, Sumon Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of Dohazari Highway Police Station.