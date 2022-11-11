2 dead as picnic bus hits tree in Chattogram

Two people were killed as a picnic bus crashed into a roadside tree on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram early Friday, UNB reports.
The deceased were identified as Avijit, 34, and Shakhawat Siddique, 35.
The accident occurred around 3:00am when the Cox’s Bazar-bound bus from the EPZ area of Chattogram hit a roadside tree on the highway, Sumon Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of Dohazari Highway Police Station.
The two passengers were crushed under wheels of the bus after falling off the vehicle following the crash, he added.
They were rushed to Upazila Sadar Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.