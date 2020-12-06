Three killed in motorbike crash

Three youths were killed in a motorbike crash at Duariya area of Lalpur upazila of Natore on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Sajib Hossai, 22, son of one Ziaur Rahman, Faisal Hossain, 21, son of one Abdul Matin of Baraigram upazila of Natore and Zihan Ali, 22, son of one Sayeed Molla of Ishwardi upazila of Pabna.
Police recovered the bodies and found the motorbike beside them.
According to police, locals found the three bodies lying beside the road at around 5:00am on Sunday and informed the police immediately.
Police could not confirm the identities of the deceased immediately at the time and the cause of death, as to whether they were killed in an accident or murdered.
Police confirmed the reason of death to be accident after a while.
Officer-in-charge of Lalpur police station said, the trio were riding to Rajapur and their bike crashed at Duariya area.
All three of them died on the spot, he added.
The bodies were sent to Natore Sadar Hospital for autopsy, he added.