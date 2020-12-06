Three killed in motorbike crash

Three youths were killed in a motorbike crash at Duariya area of Lalpur upazila of Natore on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sajib Hossai, 22, son of one Ziaur Rahman, Faisal Hossain, 21, son of one Abdul Matin of Baraigram upazila of Natore and Zihan Ali, 22, son of one Sayeed Molla of Ishwardi upazila of Pabna.

Police recovered the bodies and found the motorbike beside them.

According to police, locals found the three bodies lying beside the road at around 5:00am on Sunday and informed the police immediately.