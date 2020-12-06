Three killed in motorbike crash

Correspondent
Natore

Three youths were killed in a motorbike crash at Duariya area of Lalpur upazila of Natore on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sajib Hossai, 22, son of one Ziaur Rahman, Faisal Hossain, 21, son of one Abdul Matin of Baraigram upazila of Natore and Zihan Ali, 22, son of one Sayeed Molla of Ishwardi upazila of Pabna.

Police recovered the bodies and found the motorbike beside them.

According to police, locals found the three bodies lying beside the road at around 5:00am on Sunday and informed the police immediately.

Advertisement

Police could not confirm the identities of the deceased immediately at the time and the cause of death, as to whether they were killed in an accident or murdered.

Police confirmed the reason of death to be accident after a while.

Officer-in-charge of Lalpur police station said, the trio were riding to Rajapur and their bike crashed at Duariya area.

All three of them died on the spot, he added.

The bodies were sent to Natore Sadar Hospital for autopsy, he added.

More News

Road crashes kill 439 in November alone: Report

Six people were killed, and 10 others were injured in a road crash on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Tangail's Mirzapur on Friday

13 including 6 of a family killed in road crashes in 2 districts

Six people were killed, and 10 others were injured in a road crash on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Tangail's Mirzapur on Friday

6 killed as truck hits stationed bus in Tangail

Six people killed as truck hits stationed bus in Mirzapur, Tangail

Train runs over mentally challenged boy in Shyampur

Train runs over mentally challenged boy in Shyampur